Knitted kippah in General Staff: Eliezer Toledano to be promoted to rank of general

The IDF Chief of Staff and the Defense Minister decided to appoint Brigadier General Eliezer Toledano to the position of Southern Regional Commander, and he will be promoted to the rank of Major General.

Toledano, who wears a knitted kippah, in Israel an important statement of affiliation, is one of the best officers in the IDF. A resident of Moshav Beit Gamliel, he has held a long list of positions since his enlistment in the IDF.

For its activities during the Second Lebanon War, the unit under his command received an IDF unit citation from Central Commander Gadi Shamani.

He later commanded the paratroopers' brigade and led the brigade in Operation Shuvu Ahim and Operation Protective Edge, during which the brigade's fighters killed 141 terrorists in face-to-face battles and set fire to another 70, uncovering 47 battle tunnel shafts and four offensive tunnels, and arresting seven terrorist operatives. .

He was later appointed military secretary to the prime minister, after which he appointed commander of the Gaza Division, and today commander of the Southern Command.