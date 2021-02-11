Yoav Kisch: 'Yifat Shasha-Biton is dangerous to the public health'

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) slammed the MK Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) for not clearly voicing support for the coronavirus vaccine.

"I am against forcing vaccinations and not showing enough awareness and sensitivity towards those who are concerned about it," Shasha-Biton told Galei Zahal. "It's legitimate that people are concerned and might ask questions."

"The leaders need to go out and answer all of the public's questions. I'm not against vaccinations, and I definitely call on people - anyone who feels safe [doing so] - to go out and get vaccinated. And for those who don't feel safe, it's legitimate to ask questions and the government has an obligation to provide all of the information."

In response, Kisch tweeted: "I hear Shasha-Biton on the radio, as she is unable to say, 'Go out and get vaccinated' without a thousand ifs, buts, and smart replies. She was and remains dangerous to the public health."

"The one who's endangering the public is the one who stopped thinking independently and acts according to orders from the ruler," she wrote. "[Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu's pitiful spins against me were intended to blur his personal responsibility to thousands of victims. I myself got vaccinated, and I understand the importance of vaccinations and call to explain their importance to the public, as is accepted in a free and democratic society."