Former security industry employees illegally sold missiles to an Asian country

Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shabak) have interrogated over 20 Israeli citizens suspected of crimes against State security, violations of the law supervising security exports, money laundering, and additional economic crimes.

According to the report, some of the suspects are former security industry employees.

During the Shabak investigation, it was discovered that the suspects were involved in illegally developing, manufacturing, conducting experiments, and selling cruise missiles for an Asian country.

The investigation also revealed that the suspects received instructions from sources connected to that foreign country, in exchange for large sums of money and additional benefits.

The Shabak investigation revealed that the connection between the suspects and their connections in the Asian country was kept secret in attempts to disguise the missiles' destination.