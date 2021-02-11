Former minister Ze'ev Elkin: 'Give Bennett a job, and he'll sit with Netanyahu'

Former Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) spoke about the upcoming elections and the positions of both New Hope and Yamina in the polls.

In an interview with 103FM Radio, Elkin said, "There wasn't a single poll which showed us in second or third place. We're the only party that is in the big leagues and that has significant support from the public."

"There is a party which is behind us, and that's Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett, and all the analysts are telling us that he will be prime minister, with a smaller party."

Responding to Elkin's statements, Yamina said: "The reason [Gideon] Sa'ar's party has lost a seat and a half in the past week is because the public is sick of air-filled parties with no agenda, and is asking itself where Gideon Sa'ar disappeared to when Bennett was saving the lives and livelihoods of Israeli citizens."

Recent polls have consistently showed the New Hope party winning the third-largest number of seats, followed closely by Yamina.