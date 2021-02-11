Man in serious condition after car collides with bus on major highway

A man in his 20s who was driving his car on Highway 446 was seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident between a car and a bus.

United Hatzalah volunteers responded to the emergency, which took place near the central town of Lapid.

United Hatzalah volunteer Koby Brillman, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: " The accident took place between a private car and a bus. The driver of the car was extracted from his vehicle by firefighters, after which, I, together with other first responders who had arrived at the scene, treated the man for his injuries."

"After receiving initial treatment at the scene, he was transported to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, in serious condition.

"Additionally, we treated two other people who sustained light injuries as a result of the accident."