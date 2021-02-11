Significant decrease in number of new COVID-19 infections

Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday morning reported a significant drop in the number of new coronavirus cases.

According to Ministry data, just 5,540 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Wednesday, out of 76,359 test results received. This puts the percentage of positive tests at 7.5%, down from a high of 9.4% last week.

Israel currently has 67,808 active coronavirus cases, 1,138 of whom are in coronavirus hotels.

Currently, 1,599 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, with 1,027 of them in serious condition. Another 387 are in critical condition, and 315 are on ventilators.

So far, a total of 5,265 Israelis have died of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 3,685,515 Israelis have received the first dose of the vaccine, and over a quarter of the country's population - 2,326,783 - have received the second dose as well.

On Thursday morning, Israel's educational system partially reopened, allowing children in preschool through fourth grade who live in "green," "yellow," and some "orange" areas to attend school.