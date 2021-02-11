Gantz: Begin would not vote for today's Likud

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Wednesday evening blasted both the Likud and Labor parties in an election conference held via Zoom.

“I tell you that Begin would not vote for today’s Likud, but also that Rabin would not vote for today’s Labor, which is located to the left of Meretz. We offer you a centrist party that sees the security needs of the State of Israel, the economic needs of the State of Israel, which is aware of Israel’s social weaknesses, [and] of the periphery of the State of Israel – we serve the whole of society in Israel,” Gantz said.

“You have no idea how critical Blue and White is to Israel’s reality – we came and stopped this thing called the Netanyahu government and turned it into the Israeli government. We hoped that Netanyahu would rise to the occasion. At the same time, if we were not in the government, Netanyahu would have cancelled his sentencing. He would have passed a French law, he would have established immunity for himself, there would be no one to preserve democracy.”

“If it were up to Bibi he would leave everything under lockdown until two weeks before the election. That would be most convenient. But it does not work, there is an economy and society and needs here and I think we should start opening the economy. We will open shops based, we will open cultural institutions, gyms. The key is that if you have been vaccinated – you will be allowed in,” Gantz said.