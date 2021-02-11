Crisis economy: How do you deal with cash flow problems?

Running a business presents challenges, not least of which is cash flow. Cash flow is a problem for many people, but businesses have their own issues.

How can business owners make the most of their cash flow? Barbara Weltman, attorney and business writer, explains what cash flow is and how to change the way you use it.

She outlines some tools and strategies that make cash flow management simpler. Barbara knows a lot about taxes and the nature of businesses. Tune in to learn more about cash flow management.