Vaccines against coronavirus in the US: 'So far it looks like a failure'

As the US vaccine rollout continues to lag between difficult online portals, long back-logs and anecdotes of individuals skipping the line, Americans have had to confront their own vaccine ethics.

Should those who work from home get the vaccine ahead of those who make the work from home lifestyle possible? Or is the federal government shifting blame from a poor rollout onto personal responsibility?

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Lindsay Wiley, the director of the Health Law and Policy Program at American University's Washington College of Law, about the ethics of the US vaccine distribution system.