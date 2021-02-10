Yitzhar residents: We don't want anyone else to die

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, and the leadership of the Yitzhar settlement addressed a letter to the Transportation Minister requesting that she immediately regulate the junction leading to the settlement.

The call comes against the background of the fatal car accident that occurred last night, in which Efrat Brenner (19), who was married only four months ago, was killed.

An urgent letter addressed to the Transportation Minister Miri Regev reads: "The junction leading to the settlement is on a busy interurban road. Despite this, there are no integration and storage lanes for vehicles coming at the intersection, and there is also no safe passage for pedestrians who are forced to cross the road in a life-threatening manner."

The residents further wrote: "In recent years there have been a number of accidents at this junction which miraculously ended in minor bodily injuries and property damage. Arrange the intersections as common sense dictates and thus preserve human life and do not wait, G-d forbid, for more human life to be lost."

The head of the council, together with the community's leadership, emphasized in the letter their appreciation for the minister, who has invested heavily in Judea and Samaria infrastructure, the regulation of intersections, the lighting of roads and the development of public transportation in the area.