The Israel Dog Unit (IDU) has asked the public for help locating mother of six Sarah Rothberg, who is missing from her home in Jerusalem.

IDU Commander Yekutiel ben Yaakov tokd Arutz Sheva: "We have dozens of people and dogs out with handlers from IDU in Jerusalem forest, Tel Aviv, and Ashdod where there have been possible sightings."

A nationwide search is taking place; the public is asked to contact the IDU with any pertinent information.