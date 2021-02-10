Bennett on Iran: 'Whoever raises hand against Israel, we'll cut'

Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett said on a BBC interview regarding the Iranian nuclear issue: "Israel is a strong nation. We've been around for thousands of years.

"We seek peace. But whoever raises a hand against Israel - we will fight and get that hand and cut that hand before it can hurt us."

Bennett continued: "I'm going to defend my children, and I'm gong to defend the children of Israel at any price. So as long as the Mullahs in Iran continue trying to hurt us, they should be expecting a very unpeaceful life."