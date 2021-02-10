Report: Ivanka asks her father to cut ties with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Ivanka Trump reportedly wants her father, former President Donald Trump, to cut off contact with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, fearing her remarks supporting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories would hurt the Jewish community's support for her potential Senate race.

According to the Daily Mail, Ivanka has been pressuring her father in recent weeks to stay away from the controversial Republican congresswoman, after it was uncovered that Greene had previously expressed support for various far-right conspiracy theories in the US.

Among other things, Greene blamed the Rothschilds for large-scale forest fires that occurred in California in 2018, and expressed support for the QAnon organization.

She also called for the "execution" of a number of Democratic politicians, and expressed support for various conspiracy theories that also included the 9/11 attacks.

The Daily Mail reports that Ivanka Trump plans to run in the Senate race against Senator Marco Rubio in 2022, and fears she will lose the support of the Jewish community due to her father's proximity to the controversial congress member.

"Ivanka is worried that people, including those in the Jewish community will automatically assume that she approves of Marjorie because of her dad's affiliation with her," a source told the Mail.

"Donald just loves Marjorie and makes no secret about it. He's called her a rising star and now Marjorie boasts that she is the female version of Trump. This just drives Ivanka nuts and she thinks they should all cut ties with her and her and her bizarro ideas," the source added.

In recent weeks there have been a number of reports that Ivanka Trump plans to embark on her own political career in 2022, with the aim of placing criminal justice reform at the center of her election campaign.