After the lockdown - a day of dedications in Gush Etzion

Following postponements due to the recent lockdown, a series of events took place today, Wednesday, throughout Gush Etzion, including the inauguration of a bicycle path from Rosh Tzurim to the Lone Oak Tree. A tree planting and the dedication of a monument was held in Neve Daniel, and a tour was given throughout the area with the participation of KKL-JNF chairman Avraham Duvdevani, led by Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman and Gush Tourism Director Moshe Bruce.

The tour began with visits to projects funded by KKL-JNF, including a new road to the Kashuela agricultural farm, and the new bicycle path from Rosh Tzurim to the newly renovated Lone Oak Tree Plaza.

In Neve Daniel, a new monument was unveiled and 15 trees were planted in memory of the 15 fighters who fell in the Nabi Daniel Convoy. The 1948 convoy left Jerusalem to deliver supplies to the besieged Gush Etzion Bloc. On its way back to Jerusalem, the convoy was ambushed by Arabs and 15 fighters were killed with another 40 wounded.

Nonagenarian Mordechai Adika, one of the heroes and defenders of Gush Etzion, who was wounded and captured by the Jordanians during the War of independence – and released in 1949, attended the tree-planting event.

Afterwards, there was a tour of Beit Ha’Bracha to see the impressive development at the site. A work meeting was held between the KKL-JNF and Gush Etzion representatives. From there, the group visited the Pnei Kedem Farm in southeastern Gush Etzion to view joint KKL/Gush Etzion projects there.

The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Ne'eman said: “It was an honor to host our friend and Chairman of KKL-JNF Avraham Duvdevani who has done so much for the Nation of Israel and for the development of this country, and to give him an up-close look at all of the projects and activities that KKL-JNF are involved with here in Gush Etzion. The establishment of a monument and the planting in Neve Daniel in memory of those who fell in the Nabi Daniel Convoy, along with the inauguration of the bicycle path are a combination which symbolizes Gush Etzion – safeguarding our heritage along with development and strengthening of our communities. Thank you to the community of Neve Daniel for hosting the ceremony. There are many challenges ahead, but with our partners we will continue to safeguard and develop Gush Etzion.”