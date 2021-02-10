Ohio’s Josh Mandel announces third run for Senate, pushing ‘America First’ agenda

Josh Mandel, Ohio’s former treasurer, announced a third run for the U.S. Senate, this time around as a Trump-branded Republican targeting his own party’s establishment as well as Democrats.

Mandel, 43, said Wednesday on Twitter that former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, taking place this week, made his “blood boil,” and helped him to decide to run to replace incumbent Republican Rob Portman, who is retiring.

“I’m going to Washington to fight for President Trump’s America First Agenda,” Mandel said. “In Washington, I will pulverize the Uniparty – that cabal of Democrats and Republicans who sound the same and stand for nothing.”

Mandel, who is Jewish and who is a Marine Corps veteran, was twice elected state treasurer, in 2014 and 2018. He also ran twice for Senate, losing to incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown in 2012 and pulling out in 2018, citing his wife’s unspecified health issues.