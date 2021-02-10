WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccine

The (WHO) vaccine on Wednesday recommended the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people over the age of 65 "even if variants are present," Reuters reported.

The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) panel issued an interim recommendation stating that the vaccine be administered in two doses eight to twelve weeks apart.

The panel also stated that despite questions regarding the vaccine's effectiveness against the South African variant of the coronavirus, "there is no reason not to recommend its use" in such cases.