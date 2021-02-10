IDF demolishes home of terrorist who killed Esther Horgan

IDF and Border Police forces are operating Wednesday afternoon in the village of Tura al-Garbiyya in northern Samaria, to demolish the two floors where the terrorist who murdered Esther Horgan in the Reihan forest about a month and a half ago.

In order to increase deterrence, the home of terrorist Muhammad Marwah Kabha will be destroyed in broad daylight and by means of an explosion and not by means of a bulldozer. Engineering forces and soldiers from the Yahalom Unit are currently working at the terrorist's home.

The demolition takes place after Supreme Court judges Yitzhak Amit, Dafne Barak-Erez and Anat Baron decided to reject the petition filed by the terrorist's family members with the help of the HaMoked organization.

The three judges supported the demolition of the third floor where the terrorist lived, but regarding the second floor where his wife and children lived, the judges were divided: Amit and Barak Erez supported the demolition and Anat Baron was in the minority and opposed the demolition.

"I have not found a basis for the determination that the demolition of terrorist homes achieves a real deterrent to terrorist acts, and perhaps the opposite," Baron wrote in the verdict.

Last week, the military prosecution in Judea and Samaria has filed an indictment in the Salem military court against Kabha for the murder of Horgan.

The indictment describes the last moments of Horgan's life, just before Kabha committed the murder.

According to the indictment, Kabha was in the forest to collect mushrooms and then encountered Horgan. She was startled by him and began to run away.

After about 15 meters he reached her, grabbed her hands while she shouted, he threw her at a pile of rocks, picked up a rock and hit her on the head until her body stopped moving and her voice fell silent.

Kabha then returned to his home, showered, changed his clothes, and fled to the mountains until he was captured by security forces.

The indictment, which includes six sections, also details the motive for the murder, to avenge the death of Kabha's friend in an Israeli prison. "As a result, he decided to carry out an attack. To that end, he examined a number of possible routes for carrying out the attack. At first, he considered a shooting attack on the security forces."

But while this plan was shelved, the idea remained ingrained in Kabha's mind and was executed about a month later when he decided in the Reihan forest he would be able to find Jews and harm them, and then he encountered Esther Horgan.