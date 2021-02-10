Smotrich: I don't trust Netanyahu

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, was interviewed by Arutz Sheva journalist Yoni Kempinski at the Israel 2030 conference of Besheva at the Design City complex in Mishor Adumim.

During the interview, Smotrich addressed why he ultimately did not sign an agreement with Jewish Home: "I am very sorry about the result. When I set out it was clear that the first and natural connection should be with the Jewish Home. I did what I could to make it work."

Regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu and the necessary reform of the judiciary, Smotrich said: "For thirteen years Netanyahu has been proud to have stopped any attempt to amend the judiciary, so I do not trust him. We must make sure the next government is a right-wing government. No matter how you look at the numbers, th Religious Zionist party needs to be in the Knesset or there will be no right-wing government at all.”

Asked if he is afraid of not passing the threshold, Smotrich replied: "We are now polling above the threshold. Our connection with Otzma is a good deal that takes us out of danger. Statistically, Religious Zionism has one hundred percent beyond the blocking percentage, because our voter base wants someone who can represent their values with dignity."

When asked if he also addresses other audiences, he replied: "We have very great potential outside of religious Zionism in audiences that identify with our values, such as the Haredi block ​​- anyone looking for a traditional and right-wing public that wants the justice system amended.”

Speaking about the difference between him and Yamina, Smotrich said: "We have a great commitment to religious Zionism and the right-wing government. We, unlike others, say unequivocally that we strive to form a right-wing government with our natural partners in the national camp. Israel in the Jewish identity, in the correction of the judicial system, in the strengthening of settlement and sovereignty and in the expulsion of the infiltrators.

'' The coronavirus crisis and economy are important, but we do not put anything aside, we do not have the privilege of doing it. I call on the public not to vote for parties that do not commit to striving for establishment and partnership in a right-wing government. "