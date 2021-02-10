Jewish Home leader: I believe Bennett will be PM

The chairman of the Jewish Home Party, Hagit Moshe, told this morning (Wednesday) in an interview with Kalman-Lieberman on Reshet Bet why she did not join a united Zionist-religious list with the Religious Zionist, Otzma Yehudit, and Noam parties.

"The last offer we received from Bezalel was that we register and identify ourselves in the Knesset as the National Union, effectively asking us to take the Jewish Home out of the running," Moshe said.

She said, "Bennett is not going to join with Lapid, nor have I heard that he is going with Saar. I support Yamina and believe that Bennett and the Likud will go together so that there will be a coalition of 61 or 62 seats. I estimate that Naftali Bennett will be prime minister," Moshe added.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Yoav Galant has joined the other Likud officials who spoke out against the cooperation with Otzma, saying that he believes it counterproductive.

Otzma said: "It would be better for Galant to formulate a plan to manage the crisis for the education system and not to distribute ministerial posts. Galant and his ilk have always preferred the left over a full right-wing government, but if we are strong they will have no choice."

Last night, a survey by the Kantar company was published, which was conducted for Kan 11, and shows that if the elections had been held today, the Likud party would have won 29 and the Yesh Atid party 18. New Hope wins 14 seats, Yamina 13 seats, the Joint List 9, Shas 8, UTJ 7, Labor 7, Yisrael Beiteinu 6, Religious Zionist Party 5, and Blue and White 4. Unusually, Meretz does not pass the threshold. According to the data, Benjamin Netanyahu can form a right-wing government of 62 seats that wili include Likud, the Haredi parties, Yamina, and Religious Zionism.