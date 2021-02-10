Former US ambassador Friedman honored at City of David event

Last night, the Bithonistim hosted the outgoing US Ambassador, David Friedman, at a salute and tribute event in the City of David in Jerusalem.

The event was attended by advisers to the outgoing ambassador, Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone and David Milstein, Maj. Gen. Jerry Gershon and Gershon HaCohen, Brigadier General Res. And Yossi Kuperwasser - former director general of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs and Meir Lyush, spokesman for the movement.

During the event, the outgoing ambassador was presented with a gift: a "partnership" certificate for the year of the shemita in a vineyard in the Hebron area. The certificate was given as a token of appreciation for Ambassador Friedman's tremendous contribution to Israeli sovereignty in his country and his part in the United States' recognition of Israel's rights in Judea and Samaria.

“We need to take security into our own hands,” Gershon commented. “We will make the decisions, not America or Europe. There are no compromises when it comes to Israel’s security.”

Regarding the ambassador himself, Gershon says that “No one an change what the ambassador has accomplished - not only within Israel, but outside of it. The Abraham accords are the most revolutionary thing that has ever happened to this region.”

The ambassador himself had a message for those in attendance: “The security of Israel needs to stop being a political issue. Israel’s security has never been a matter for political negotiation or leverage, not for the government of Israel nor for any other nation.”