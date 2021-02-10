'The government is a mess'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein was interviewed by Arutz Sheva’s Uzi Baruch at the Israel 2030 conference of Besheva and the Design City complex in Mishor Adumim.

Minister Edelstein criticized the conduct of parts of the government in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. "This is a mess. I do not know how to ensure that, in the current government, in the background of invasions of privacy and elections, decisions will be made as recommended by the Ministry of Health."

He says much of the responsibility passes into the hands of the citizens: "The dangers are clear to everyone, and everyone must remember the rules. We all know a seriously ill person or someone who has died from the virus."

The Minister went on to emphasize the problematic nature of the government's conduct. "I was a little hurt by the government's conduct during meetings. I hope now people have straightened up and realized they have come to the end of the public’s patience.”

On the possibility of a general reopening of the economy following the vaccination campaign under the green passport, Edelstein said: "We will indeed be opening more things than we thought possible.”

The minister stressed that there is a difference between a small shoe store on the street and malls - "I'm not sure the green card and passport can be enforced in a small shoe store, but in malls, hotels, and country clubs, we can and will enforce this policy as soon as the morbidity declines enough."

Edelstein has cooled his enthusiasm for the reopening of Ben Gurion Airport: "With all the mutations circulating, we are on the defensive. I hope that in the coming weeks Ben Gurion Airport will remain closed."