Number of seriously ill COVID patients falls below 1000

The number of coronavirus patients listed in serious or critical condition fell to its lowest level in over a month on Wednesday, Israeli Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) said Wednesday morning.

Speaking with Reshet Bet, the deputy minister said that the number of patients hospitalized in serious condition with COVID has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since early January, with 993 patients in serious or critical condition.

That is the lowest number since January 8th, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

In addition, the infection rate continues to decline, with the percentage of COVID tests returning positive falling to 7.8% on Tuesday, down from 8.8% of tests conducted Monday and Sunday, and 9.5% of tests conducted Saturday.

A total of 6,062 new cases of the virus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases known to 70,444. Of those, 1,606 patients are hospitalized.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities stands at 5,233.

Thus far, 3,607,920 people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, or 39.15% of the population, compared to 2,223,906 people, or 24.13% of the population that has received both doses.