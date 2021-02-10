Malls and hotels to open in defiance of COVID rules

Merchants, hoteliers, and restaurateurs have announced that they intend to open immediately and in defiance of the most recent set of government guidelines. According to these new rules, the economy will open in two stages - on February 23, street shops, malls, gyms, and cultural and sports events, and on March 9, restaurants, hotels, event gardens, and schools for grades 7-10.

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen spoke with Niv Raskin to say, "Incentives will be given to those who have been vaccinated. Street shops will be open to everyone, but malls, hotels, and cultural and sporting events will be open only to those who have been vaccinated. Essential services will be provided as usual.”

"The message to the public is to get vaccinated. It is essential, saves lives, and gives us the green light to promote the opening of the economy," continued Minister Cohen, "We hope to fully reopen the economy in three weeks.”

"Over the next week, the Ministry of Health's app will go up. I, as a member of Clalit Health Fund, printed the vaccine card for myself; it is also possible to access the HMO and print the card there.”

Moshe Rosenblum, CEO of Ofer Malls, announced that the company will open all locations tomorrow. "I heard Minister Cohen and I am shocked by what he says. What is the difference between a store on the street and a store in a mall?", Rosenblum wondered," If it is permissible to enter a store on the street without a green passport, why prevent entry to the malls? ".

"Starting tomorrow, we will allow entry to anyone with a green passport," Rosenblum announced. "We need to reopen before Purim, when they will tell us to stay home and that the opening is postponed. We have been deceived by our leadership at every turn.”

Avia Magen, CEO of the Fattal Hotel chain in Israel, announced that she will open the hotels from next weekend: "The irrationality is unbearable. You promised a green passport, you promised benefits to those who get vaccinated. Millions have been vaccinated, so why not open hotels in Israel? Next weekend, we and other hotels will open. Guests will have to present at the entrance to the hotel or a vaccine certificate, a negative COVID-19 test valid for 72 hours, or a recovery certificate."

These declarations are completely contrary to the guidelines.

"Fattal has kept the law throughout. We have strictly observed the regulations and continue to do so, but it is high time for the Israeli government to wake up. We should be allowed to open without being prosecuted.”