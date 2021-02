This coming Shabbat is Rosh Chodesh Adar - the first day of the new month of Adar, which kicks off a dramatic month of Torah readings and Passover preparations.

From the Half Shekel to the Red Heifer, there is so much for us to do! In parashat Mishpatim G-d focuses on commandments governing the relationship between man and his fellow man, while Israel responds, saying, "We will do and we will hear!".