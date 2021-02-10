Head of Morocco's liaison office arrives in Israel

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke on Tuesday with Abdel Rahim al-Bayoud, head of Morocco's liaison office, immediately upon his arrival in Israel.

The Minister congratulated the Moroccan representative on his arrival and wished him success in his important task of developing cooperation and friendly relations between Morocco and Israel.

The Moroccan diplomat replied that he was very happy when he was informed by the Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, that he would be assigned to work in Israel, and added that he would work to promote ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the head of the Israeli embassy in Rabat, David Govrin, met with the Moroccan Foreign Minister for the first time on Tuesday.

Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize ties in a US-brokered agreement at the start of December.

Last month, the two countries signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.