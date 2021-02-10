'Fake war crimes - pure anti-Semitism'

The International Criminal Court (ICC) this week ruled that it has jurisdiction to open war crimes investigations against Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyhau referred to the decision as "pure anti-Semitism." Many other Israeli leaders also took the court to task for putting Israel on the same playing field as Hamas and other terror organizations.

While this is only the beginning, on this week's Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, hear what some experts are saying in terms of how Israel should approach the ICC's unfounded and purely political decision.

Plus: all the latest news from Israel on this week's show.