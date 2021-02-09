What would Ben Gurion and Golda Meir say to Merav Michaeli?

Let’s see. As we approach collections once again, the Labor party is seeing a resurgence. With just over a month from the elections, they have 7 seats in the polls. Just a few weeks ago they were not even polled to receive the minimum four seats to enter the Knesset at all.

The Labor party was for decades the largest and dominant party in Israel. In a relatively short period of time, they faced the possibility of being wiped off the face of the political map of Israel completely.

Clearly a new strategy was needed. Their traditional electorate of generations is gone and now are seeking alternatives.

The party of Ben Gurion and Golda Meir is now headed by Merav Michaeli, a person who once suggested changing the national anthem to accommodate the sensitivities of Israel’s non-Zionist Arab population. And considers the family obsolete.

Labor has been progressively turning to the anti -Zionist Arab minority to gather what ever votes possible.

With righteous indignation they lecture the less progressive Jews in Israel that in a democracy, a vote is a vote. It is racist to question the loyalties behind that vote.

For the first time in Laborer's history, one of its candidates is an Arab who deridingly publicized her ridicule of the Holocaust and of Memorial Day.

Just thinking, what would Ben Gurion and Golda say? And Rabin?

On the other hand -

Isn’t it interesting that politicians in both Labor and Likud share a common uncompromising rejection for only one politician in Israel.

Mr. Ben Gvir is considered definitely beyond the pale by them. He can not be reformed or forgiven, although he has announced a change in his platform..

But he loves his people and his land far too much and calls out its enemies for what they are . He will not accommodate or appease them.

This fanatic just won’t bend on certain things; certainly making him a dangerous man. Imagine such a thing in the house of the Jewish people!

Shalom Pollack is a veteran tour guide who says: As a veteran tour guide, I have the oppportunity to observe many sides of our beloved country. As a Jew who has come home, I am passionate about sharing my observations and thoughts. (He can be reached shalompollack613@gmail.com)