'Iran at historic low, but still developing nuclear program'

Iran has reached a historic low point thanks to the campaign the IDF has been waging against it in recent years, in the shadow of a deep economic crisis and heavy pressure on Tehran from the West.

According to the annual intelligence assessment, Iran is not giving up its effort to establish itself militarily in Syria, but is examining the nature of this establishment and its scope. It seems that Tehran prefers to use a "second circle" such as Iraq and Yemen to respond to Israeli and US actions, without risking war by establishing itself closer to the border with Israel in Syria.

According to the Intelligence Division, the peace agreements with the UAE and Bahrain have created a historic change in the Middle East, centered on the formation of a significant counterweight and an alternative bloc to the Shiite axis. The normalization between Israel and the Arab states makes it possible to increase the pressure on Iran and even to form an international coalition against it.

Even after Joe Biden's entry into the White House, Iran continues to make progress in violating the agreement it signed with the superpowers in 2015, and is making progress in the accumulation of fissile material and developing research measures, some of which are irreversible.

As for the actual production of a nuclear bomb, Iran is shortening breakout times and approaching the starting point, yet it still faces significant bottlenecks. It is estimated that within two years of the decision it will be able to develop a nuclear weapon.

The IDF's intelligence wing knows that Iran is deterred from war with Israel, but the deterrent deficit of the Shiite axis requires a response and may undermine stability in the northern arena, even to the point of the outbreak of war.

Apart from the Iranian threat, the arming of the terrorist organizations along Israel's borders continues: Hezbollah and Hamas continue to accumulate quality weapons, under Iranian auspices, and are focusing efforts on building a military force in a way that increases their confidence in military capability, but are not yet at a level that changes the balance of deterrence against Israel. Hezbollah has twice failed to retaliate for the deaths of its operatives, but is still determined to respond.

As for the Palestinian Authority, the IDF describes the past year as a year of historic "survival" - thanks to pressure from home and abroad, with the focus on the sovereignty crisis and Former US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century."

According to the annual intelligence assessment, Hamas in the Gaza Strip adhered to the ceasefire strategy. The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is stable but fragile. The Qatari cash influxes inhibits deterioration but is not a permanent solution.

The main challenges in border protection are further attempts to challenge the underground barrier in Gaza; rocket fire from Gaza; electronic warfare and terrorist acts against Israel by proxy groups.

The head of the Armed Forces, Major General Tamir Heyman, said that "Iran is at an unprecedented low following the actions we have taken in recent years, and not only because of the coronavirus, but has not abandoned its nuclear program and even stepped up its efforts on the issue."

"In its current situation, Iran sees an agreement as the only way out of its crisis and therefore strives to at least return to the agreement it signed in 2015," Heiman explains.

The head of the Armed Forces spoke of a revolution in the development of the IDF's objectives in the past year, "an increase of hundreds of percent in the rate of the IDF's objectives production, along with an increase in the quality of the goals following the establishment of the objectives management in the Armed Forces."

According to Maj. Gen. Heyman, Israel's enemies continue to build themselves up beyond the northern border to strike at Israel through the Golan Heights. ''Our many efforts succeed in harming and reducing this ability. We work and deal regularly and continuously with the precision missile threat, and although it is a threat that should not be taken lightly, we provide a quality response in a variety of ways, both overt and covert."

"Thanks to high intelligence capabilities, we were able to attack hundreds of targets in the 'between the wars' campaign, and have preserved Israel's regional superiority," the IDF intelligence chief added.