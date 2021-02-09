Losing patience: Facebook to delete 'fake news' on vaccines

Although many weeks have passed since the vaccination process began in most countries of the world, many Facebook and Twitter accounts still continue to present fake news and misinformation about the vaccines, causing panic in many who are afraid of getting vaccinated. Facebook is now fighting the phenomenon.

Facebook executives have announced they will delete the accounts that display fake news or misinformation, as part of a new policy designed to combat the expanding phenomenon. Instagram will also take a similar step and delete any post or account that publishes fake information about vaccines.

According to the announcement, this is a step that does not only concern coronavirus vaccines, but also misinformation about all other types of vaccines.

CNN checked and found that four of the first ten results of the word "vaccine" on Instagram are from accounts belonging to groups that oppose vaccines and publish information designed to deter people from getting vaccinated, including claiming that the vaccines will cause autism.

"We will begin enforcing this policy immediately, with a special focus on pages, groups and accounts that violate these rules. We will continue to expand enforcement in the coming weeks," said Guy Rosen, Facebook content manager.

The social network has repeatedly updated its policy regarding posts containing false or inaccurate information about coronavirus vaccines, when in April last year it added alongside posts about the coronavirus facts from the American Centers for Disease Control, and in December began removing posts that included false information about the virus, that governments will implant chips in human bodies along with the vaccine or that the face mask does not protect against infection.