Smotrich: Normal life should only be returned to the vaccinated

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Betzalel Smotrich, explained this morning, Tuesday, why he decided to run together with the Otzma Yehudit and Noam parties.

"There are constraints in politics. This is a constraint designed to prevent the wasting of right-wing votes and the formation of a left-wing government - I am glad I did so and took responsibility. I had thought it correct to first join Jewish Home and create a merger between the parties," Smotrich told "Kalman Lieberman" on Kan Reshet Bet.

Smotrich also discussed his views on vaccine policy, saying that "the economy and life should be returned to routine only for the vaccinated. If this is the basis for Israel's ability to return to routine - a democratic state can force its citizens to get vaccinated and condition many things on it."

"I do not understand the government's conduct on vaccines," he added. "It is clear that they are the basis for the ability to return to routine and recover from the damage of the coronavirus. So maybe in a democracy people cannot be forced to get vaccinated, but to establish that only those who are vaccinated can enter public places and schools, to leave and enter the country - is certainly possible. Anyone who does not want to get vaccinated can sit at home and not harm us all."

''It is also possible to establish that those who do not get vaccinated will bear the costs of medical treatment if they fall ill with coronavirus. The government should enact such a law today and start returning the vaccinated to a normal life routine. We will support in the Knesset. And of course, information [hasbara], information, and more information. It's a lot cheaper than one day of lockdown, '' Smotrich said.