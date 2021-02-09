7,761 new COVID cases diagnosed as infection rate stabilizes

A total of 7,761 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Ministry of Health Tuesday morning.

Thus far, 3,540,942 Israelis have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, or 38.43% of the population, with 2,157,100, or 23.41% of the country, receiving the second dose.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities, that is, the number of deaths reported following a COVID diagnosis, now stands at 5,192, including 23 deaths on Monday and three more Tuesday morning.

There are currently 70,120 known active cases of the coronavirus in Israel, including 1,710 patients being treated in hospitals.

Of those, 1,088 are in serious condition, including 306 who are on respirators.

The percentage of tests coming back positive held stable Monday at 8.8%, the same percentage as on Sunday.