Texas Congressman dies after contracting COVID-19

Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) died on Monday after contracting COVID-19.

"Congressman Ron Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Feb. 7, 2021. His wife Susan was by his side and he is now in the presence of their Lord and Savior," read a statement from Wright’s congressional office quoted by CNN. "For the previous two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19."

Wright is the first sitting member of Congress to die after contracting the virus. In December, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died at age 41, days before taking office, after being diagnosed with the disease.

Wright's congressional office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 21 with the congressman saying at the time in a statement, "I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week."

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement Monday, "Our hearts are heavy with the news of Ron's passing. Judy and I send our heartfelt prayers to Susan and their children during this very difficult time."

"Ron Wright was a fighter who passionately served his constituents, Texas, and America," McCarthy said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also issued a statement with condolences to Wright's family and lauding the late GOP congressman's "life of public service to the people of Texas."

"As we grieve Congressman Wright's passing, Members of Congress are united in sorrow and pray for the families and loved ones of the over 460,000 Americans who have been killed by the vicious coronavirus," Pelosi said. "Each death is a tragedy that breaks our hearts and demands strong, urgent action."

President Joe Biden expressed condolences over Wright’s death in a statement on Monday.

“Jill and I were saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman Ron Wright. A sixth-generation son of Tarrant County, Ron served the people of Arlington as a city councilor, as mayor pro tempore, as a county tax assessor-collector, as a long-time congressional staffer, and as a member of Congress representing the Sixth District,” he said.

“He was also a fighter who battled bravely against both cancer and COVID-19, diseases that our nation will continue working tirelessly every day to defeat in the memory of all those we have lost. Our prayers are with Ron's wife, Susan, their three children, and their nine grandchildren,” added Biden.