Georgia to investigate Trump's efforts to overturn election results

Georgia Secretary of State’s office has formally opened an investigation into former US President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, Reuters reported on Monday.

The investigation follows Trump’s January 2 conversation with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump pressured Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election results.

The Washington Post published a recording of Trump’s phone with Georgia’s Secretary of State, in which Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to change the outcome of the election.

During the phone call, Trump told Raffensperger that, “There’s no way I lost Georgia. There’s no way! We won by hundreds of thousands of votes,” to which Raffensperger responded, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, that the data you have is wrong.”

"There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated," Trump continued. "You should want to have an accurate election - and you're a Republican."

"We believe we do have an accurate election." Raffensperger replied.

"No you don't. You don't have. Not even close. You're off by hundreds of thousands of votes," Trump fired back.