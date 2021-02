Dozens of people demonstrated tonight near the house of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon.

Demonstrators are demanding that parental forms remove the "Parent 1 and 2" definitions and return the usual 'Father' and 'Mother' definitions.

"We came here, Moshe Leon, to strengthen you against those media outlets and LGBT entities that are trying to intimidate you. We chose you. Leon, change the forms - family means more," the protesters shouted.