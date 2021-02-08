As the US rejoins the UNHRC, what does this mean for Israel?
UN Watch director Hillel Neuer explains to i24NEWS the implications of the Biden Admin's decision to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council.
UNHCR
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsAs the US rejoins the UNHRC, what does this mean for Israel?
As the US rejoins the UNHRC, what does this mean for Israel?
UN Watch director Hillel Neuer explains to i24NEWS the implications of the Biden Admin's decision to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council.
UNHCR
iStock
top