Police pursue Bedouin thief at Nabatim base

A police chase is underway tonight inside Nabatim base after a Bedouin car thief.

Police received a report of the theft of a vehicle in Dimona, and the vehicle was located near the military base. The driver, who noticed the policemen, began to flee from them.

He took advantage of a moment when the base gate opened and entered. During the entrance, the wheels of the vehicle tore after he drove over spikes. The thief then began to flee on foot into the military base, which has a particularly large area and is where the most advanced IDF aircraft are parked.

Army forces teamed up with police and began an extensive manhunt in an attempt to arrest the thief.