Health school: No school reopening this week

The health system believes that there will be no opening of the education system this week in light of the controversy surrounding the outline for the reopening of schools following the lockdown.

Tonight, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is holding discussions on the outline for the opening of educational institutions, in which the heads of the health system, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Education Minister Yoav Galant will take part.

Earlier, Netanyahu referred to the outline of the education system and said, "In the coming days, we will open education in the yellow and green areas - the rest will be opened gradually by creating a new traffic light outline. This is an outline that will combine morbidity data with vaccines."

In the meantime, a date has not yet been set for the government meeting that will deal with the opening of the education system, in which there may still be disagreements over the issue.

Education Minister Yoav Galant this evening posted on his Facebook account a request to parents, teachers and students in the education system.

"Students, parents and teachers - I am aware and attentive to the difficulties you face during the lockdown. We are working to get the students back to schools, but health comes first. Follow the guidelines and get vaccinated," Galant said.