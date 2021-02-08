Foreign Minister Ashkenazi speaks with US Secretary of State

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke Monday evening with US Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

The conversation initially dealt with the decision of the International Criminal Court in The Hague to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes. The two then discussed the issue of the nuclear agreement with Iran.

"I spoke tonight with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and thanked him for the public support for the administration's Israel following the outrageous decision of the judges of the International Criminal Court," Ashkenazi said at the end of the conversation.

He added, "I stressed to the Secretary of State that the tribunal's decision is fundamentally wrong, and that it jeopardizes the rare opportunity to promote peace in our region."

"We also discussed the joint efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and undermining regional stability. I thank President Biden and Secretary of State Linken for their deep commitment to Israel's security and the strategic alliance between our countries," Ashkenazi concluded.