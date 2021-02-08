Schools will not open tomorrow

Studies will not be resumed tomorrow, it was decided after a consultation held today by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Education and experts on the spread of the British mutation of the coronavirus. It is still unclear whether schools will be allowed to open on Wednesday.

The consultations on the subject are expected to continue during the day, but no new date has been set for the government meeting to approve an outline for the opening of studies.

Last night, Education Minister Yoav Galant addressed parents in Israel after the cabinet meeting, explaining why the decision to open the education system was delayed.

"In light of the gloomy picture presented by experts about the spread of the virus, we will need to reassess the situation across the country, including in the education system," Galant said.

"I placed an emphasis on the importance of maintaining the health of the students, and of course preventing the disease. We have a difficult war against coronavirus, and together with the variants it is becoming more difficult.”

“In this case, we will do whatever it takes, and that may delay our return to school. I apologize for this, I understand your situation. We have to overcome this disease, and then we will do what is necessary," Galant concluded.