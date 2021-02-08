Nadav Naveh does it again: this time Joe Biden

Andrados star religious comedian Nadav Naveh today uploaded a new hand gesture video, this time: featuring the hand gestures of U.S. President Joe Biden.

The previous video published by Naveh with an interpretation of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's hand gestures received millions of views.

Not only in Israel did the video go viral, the world also got excited about the amusing gimmick and shared the successful comedy without words.

A few days after sharing the successful video, more than 500,000 people viewed the video on Facebook alone on the various pages and it received tens of thousands of likes, comments, and shares.

The most surprising social network is Twitter. Twitter's algorithm, recognizing a tweet that is of great interest, exposes it relatively easily to new audiences. Currently the viral video has passed 812,000 views, received more than 33,000 likes and thousands of shares with users worldwide.