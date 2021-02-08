Candles, Secrets: Why The Religious World Keeps Suffering Private

In the religious world, people tend to keep their issues private, and not without reason. The concepts of abstaining from gossip & modesty keep dramas close to the chest, as most are careful to maintain an external air of dignity. Societally as well, sharing suffering has a dark side: Many fear their children will not be able to get into the schools they want, or will struggle to marry well, if they become known as ‘troubled.’

It is for the above reasons and more that Rabbi ‘Goldberg’ of Beitar chose to shield his family from the speculation of the world. Goldberg is a renowned and beloved Torah scholar, and author of several religious texts. When his wife became very ill, he became solely responsible for raising and supporting his four small children. On the outside, the family kept their balancing act together, until Rabbi Goldberg began to convulse in yeshiva and was rushed to the hospital with signs of a stroke. Doctors said the stress had nearly killed him.

It was with a heavy heart that Goldberg was then urged by his rebbi, Av Beis Din of Beitar Rav Tzvi Braverman shlit”a, to do what he feared most: Ask for help. In a heartbreaking letter to the public, Goldberg explains that he and his wife are now both bedridden, and that the children are suffering in abject poverty. For the respected Torah scholar, this is the ultimate risk: His identity may be discovered and he may be humiliated. With the safety of his children on the line, however, he has been left with no other choice.

