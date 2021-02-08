Tel Aviv opens vaccination center for illegal infiltrators

The Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipaltiy and Ichilov Hospital on Tuesday will open a vaccination center for the illegal infiltrators living in southern Tel Aviv.

The center will be at 6 Hagalil Street, in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood, and it will have 14 vaccination booths manned by hospital staff. Vaccines will be available to all foreigners in the city, from the age of 16 and up, in accordance with Health Ministry instructions.

Opening hours will be Sunday through Thursday, from 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m., and Fridays from 9:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. Vaccines will be given according to Health Ministry instructions, and the center may open for additional hours at a later date.

During the first stage, the center will be able to vaccinate over 600 people each day.

The vaccines will be free of charge, but those wishing to receive them will be required to present a passport or visa.

In recent weeks, the Tel Aviv municipality and Ichilov have been operating an enormous vaccination station at the Rabin Square. At the same time, the municipality is operating a center for coronavirus tests, working with the Home Front Command to test over 1,500 people each day. The municipality also operates additional testing centers around the city.