Shock-rock star Marilyn Manson accused of anti-Semitic abuse

Shock-rock star Marilyn Manson has been accused of anti-Semitic abuse by his former fiancé, who claims the recording artist habitually used racial slurs against Jews and blacks.

Evan Rachel Wood, an actress who dated Brian Warner – better known by his stage name of Marilyn Manson – from 2005 to 2010 and was engaged to the rock star, had made public statements in recent years regarding various forms of abuse she had suffered, while declining to reveal any names.

In 2019, Wood testified in front of the California Senate Public Safety Committee during deliberations on the Phoenix Act on domestic abuse crimes, detailing some of the abuse she claims she endured in a past relationship.

Last week, Wood named Warner as her abuser, adding details of Warner’s alleged behavior in an Instagram post.

Wood also accused Warner of anti-Semitism, saying the rocker mocked her as a Jew.

“I was called a ‘Jew’ in a derogatory manner,” Wood wrote.

“He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me.”

Wood, whose mother converted to Judaism, added that Warner told her that it was “better” that she wasn’t “blood Jewish”.

Last week, a former tour manager for Marilyn Manson confirmed Wood’s accusations, Metal Injection reported.

Wood is not the only woman to accuse Warner of racism and sexual misconduct.

In 2018, actress Charlene Yi accused the rock star of sexual harassment and using ethnic slurs, with roughly a dozen other women speaking out publicly against Warner, accusing him of misconduct.