Watch: Mount Hermon opens to visitors for the first time this season

Mount Hermon was opened to the public Monday, marking the first time the site has been open to visitors this season.

The Mount Hermon visitors' center had been closed since September, and remained closed through the second and third lockdowns.

"The flow of visitors began this morning with a flood of excitement," said Rafael Naveh, CEO of the center.

"No overcrowding was reported. The public has internalized the changes, people registered on the internet and came relaxed."

Clear, sunny weather was reported on the Hermon Monday morning.