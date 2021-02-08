Netanyahu appears in court to deny charges against him

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu formally denied the charges against him, at a brief appearance at the Jerusalem District Court Monday morning.

Under heavy security, Netanyahu took part in Monday’s hearing, along with fellow defendants businessmen Shaul and Iris Elovitch, and Yediot Aharnot owner Arnon Moses.

The hearing was led by Judge Rivka Feldman-Friedman, and spans all three cases in which Netanyahu has been indicted: Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000. The prime minister stands accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in Case 4000, fraud and breach of trust in Case 2000, and fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000.

After filing a not guilty plea, Netanyahu requested permission to leave Monday’s hearing, with the judges agreeing to his request.

Netanyahu did not make any public comments after his not guilty plea, leaving the court shortly afterwards.

Following his departure, Netanyahu's attorneys made arguments to the court calling for parts of the indictments against the prime minister to be dropped in areas in which the prime minister was not questioned by police.