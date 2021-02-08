MK Gafni: 'We will demand the Override Clause, we can't continue this way'

MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism (UTJ)), who heads the Knesset's Finance Committee, said Monday morning that his condition for joining the next coalition will be the passage of the Override Clause.

In a Finance Ministry meeting, Gafni mentioned a conversation he had years ago with former Supreme Court Chief Justice Aharon Barak.

"We were at Tel Aviv University, and he told me, 'You'll be in the opposition and you need the court and you'll need this.' So I told him, 'A haredi person, it could be that he'll go to the court privately and receive help. But as a sector, from the day the State was founded and until today, I don't remember a single instance in which the Supreme Court helped us. We've never received help from the Supreme Court.'"

"I don't have anything to hope for. Either we're in the coalition or we're in the opposition; either we can pass laws or we can't pass laws, but from the court, we'll gain nothing.

"After the elections, if I have the ability, I will demand the Override CLause, because it's already reached untenable proportions. The Likud is blaming me for not insisting on it enough. This time, we won't give in on it."

He emphasized: "With UTJ, there will be no coalition without the Override Clause. We can't continue this way, it's impossible, there's a separation between the authorities. We will put a stop to it, and everyone should know that. There will be a clear distinction between the legislative authority and the judicial authority. There will be an Override Clause for the Supreme Court."