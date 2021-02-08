Professor Itamar Grotto: 'Other public buildings can be used as classrooms'

Health Ministry Deputy Director General Professor Itamar Grotto on Monday morning said he is "beating his chest" in regret for not doing enough to find solutions for schools during the pandemic.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Grotto said that "the educational system is complex it has strong forces from the Israel Teachers' Union and they need to be forced to action."

"This requires effort and a change of mindset on their part, to be willing to teach small classes. This doesn't require learning outside - other public buildings, which are closed right now, can be used."

He added: "When we tell the educational system and the teachers to work outside the schools, it becomes a problem. With these things, it's important that we make an effort and hold discourse with the teachers in order to reach a place where there will be more flexibility used, so as to allow safe operations."

On Sunday night, Education Minister Yoav Galant apologized for the government's failure to reach a decision regarding when schools will reopen.

"In light of the gloomy picture presented by experts about the spread of the virus, we will need to reassess the situation across the country, including in the education system," he said. "We have a difficult war against coronavirus, and together with the variants it is becoming more difficult."

"We will do whatever it takes, and that may delay our return to school. I apologize for this, I understand your situation. We have to overcome this disease, and then we will do what is necessary."