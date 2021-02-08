Poll: Right-wing and anti-Bibi blocs tied

The right-wing – religious bloc would win half of the seats in the Knesset if new elections were held today, a new poll has found, while parties which have vowed to remove Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from office would also win half of the Knesset’s 120 seats.

The poll, conducted by Panels Politics and published by Radio 103FM Monday morning, found that if new elections were held today, the right-wing – religious bloc would win 60 seats, compared to 39 seats for the left-wing – Arab bloc, with the remaining 21 seats going to right-of-center parties which have declared they will not sit in a government with Netanyahu.

The Likud continues to hold a substantial lead, despite falling from its current 36 seats to 30 in the latest poll. That is an improvement, however, from the previous Panels Politics poll, released on February 5th, which showed the Likud with 29 seats.

In a distant second is Yesh Atid with 18 seats, up from 16 in the previous poll, followed by New Hope at 14 seats, down from 16 in the last poll.

Yamina held steady at 11 seats, while the Joint Arab List plummeted from 10 seats in Friday’s poll to eight seats Monday. The United Arab List (Ra’am), which had previously run with the Joint Arab List but split off for the 24th Knesset election, failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Yisrael Beytenu received seven seats in the poll, with Labor polling at five and the far-left Meretz faction receiving four seats.

Among the haredi factions, Shas held steady at eight with United Torah Judaism remaining at seven seats.

The Religious Zionist Party – Otzma Yehudit alliance received four seats, as did Blue and White.