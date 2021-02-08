Kinneret rises half a centimeter

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose half a centimeter since Sunday, and now stands at 80.5 centimeters below the upper red line marking its maximum capacity.

Monday is expected to see a rise in temperatures, becoming warmer and drier than usual for the season. Monday night will be cloudy.

However, the warm weather is expected to continue through Tuesday.

On Wednesday temperatures will drop slightly, but remain higher than seasonal average.

Thursday's weather will be similar to Wednesday's.

Friday will see an additional temperature drop, with temperatures dropping to seasonal average. There may be rainfall on Friday night.