Thousands gather for Rabbi Wosner's funeral

Thousands of people attended (Sunday) the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Meir Wosner in Bnei Brak, the head of the court in Bnei Brak and rabbi of the Zichron Meir neighborhood who passed away at the age of 83.

The Bnei Brak municipality distributed thousands of masks to the public during the funeral procession.

The rabbi died at Maayan Hayeshua Hospital after contracting coronavirus. In the hours leading up to the funeral, the senior police command negotiated with the parties involved in holding the funeral, with the aim of preventing a mass gathering as much as possible.

Rabbi Chaim Meir Wosner is the son of the late Rabbi Shmuel Wosner, one of the top halakhic jurists in the Haredi world.

About two weeks ago he contracted the virus and was first treated at home. A few days later he suffered from severe breathing difficulties and needed hospitalization. First responders who were called to his home evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition.

In recent days he seemed to be recovering from the virus after and tested negative. During the last day, however, his condition suddenly deteriorated and, to the chagrin of the family and relatives, he passed away.

The deceased left behind sons and daughters, many son-in-laws, and other descendants who follow in his footsteps. Some of them hold senior Torah positions in the Haredi world.